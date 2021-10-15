Myrtle Beach police investigate aggravated assault in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an aggravated assault Friday in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot.

One person was injured in the incident and there was no threat to the community, police said. The assault happened at about 11 a.m., according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

Police believe the people involved were in a domestic incident. News13 is working to learn what kind of assault took place and where in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and callers can remain anonymous.

