MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a reported armed robbery Thursday in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The armed robbery was reported on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15, Vest said. No injuries were reported.

As of Thursday night, no arrests have been made, according to Vest.

