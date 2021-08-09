Myrtle Beach police investigate reported shooting Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a reported shooting Monday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 11:20 a.m. to the 400 block of 76th Avenue North near North Kings Highway, according to police. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

One person has been detained, police said. Officers are on scene investigating as of Monday afternoon. The area is safe.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.