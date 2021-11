MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after gunshots were reported late Saturday night following a bar fight.

Officers were called to Bar Louie in the 1300 block of Celebrity Circle just before midnight. There were no injuries, police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-918-1382, email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or contact MBPD on social media.

