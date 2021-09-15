Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night after a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the department.

A 61-year-old male showed up to Grand Strand Medical Center at about 10 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. It’s unknown at this time where the shooting took place.

No other information was immediately available, but police said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382. Tips can be left anonymously.