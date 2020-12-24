MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police investigated fewer shoplifting cases in 2020, but more larceny cases.

National studies suggest the number of shoplifting reporters was higher in 2020 because of the pandemic than in years past. In Myrtle Beach though, the police department investigated about 250 fewer shoplifting reports than to this point in 2019.

Detective Chris Tyndall works in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s intelligence unit — a division the department added in March. He says detectives in the intel unit use trends to investigate crimes in specific areas to leave more “boots on the ground” of patrol officers in the community.

“Our team does detect, disrupt, dismantle these operations,” Tyndall said. “A part of that is you look at trends and crimes and what’s happening if there is a string of auto burglaries; one of the cases that we had, we had about eight autos that came in that morning. Patrol officers were coming in and taking those reports, we responded out there and through field contacts we found the offender and had him in custody the next day.”

The intel unit arrested 16 people during a shoplifting operation in mid-December.

“We worked with local loss prevention as well as with our crime analysts to find more common days there are thefts, including the weeks leading up to the holiday months and we selected those days through those times and it was a successful operation,” he said. “We ended up with 16 arrests and quite a few high court cases.”

This trend continued in the Pee Dee, where the Florence Police Department investigated about 200 less shoplifting cases between March and December 2020 than in the same time period last year.

Florence Police Department shoplifting reports: