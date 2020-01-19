Myrtle Beach police investigate overnight robbery on Seaboard St.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police Department Corporal Tom Vest confirms that the police department is investigating a reported robbery that happened Saturday night.

It happened on the 700 block of Seaboard Street. The call came into the Myrtle Beach Police Department around 1:20 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. Count on News13 for updates.

