Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a Family Dollar on Nov. 26, 2021. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after they said someone showed a gun at a Family Dollar and robbed it.

The armed robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1105 N. Kings Hwy., according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Authorities said that the suspect showed a firearm, demanded items and money, and then left. Police did not disclose what items were taken or how much was stolen.

A photo of the suspect shows a man wearing a purple shirt, a orange hood and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 918-1382 and reference case number 21-021782. tips can remain anonymous.

