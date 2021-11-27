Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after they said someone showed a gun at a Family Dollar and robbed it.
The armed robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1105 N. Kings Hwy., according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Authorities said that the suspect showed a firearm, demanded items and money, and then left. Police did not disclose what items were taken or how much was stolen.
A photo of the suspect shows a man wearing a purple shirt, a orange hood and a black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (843) 918-1382 and reference case number 21-021782. tips can remain anonymous.