Myrtle Beach police look for information about fatal shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for information about a shooting Monday on Hwy 501.

The shooting happened near Canal Street Monday morning, according to police. Darius Hemingway, 30, was killed in the shooting.

“Monday we lost a member of our community in a tragic shooting, and I’m coming to you to ask for your help,” Chief Amy Prock said.

Police are looking to identify anyone involved in the shooting.

Capt. Crosby said even the smallest amount of information could help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

News13 spoke with Hemingway in December after he bought dozens of gifts to give to kids for the holiday.