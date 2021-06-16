Myrtle Beach police make another arrest in bomb-making investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police made another arrest Friday in a bomb-making investigation, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.

Charlton Hinnant was arrested and charged with possession, manufacturing, or transporting a destructive device or explosive.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conducted a search warrant March 31 at a home on 44th Avenue North, according to documents. An affidavit says a plastic container full of white powder substance was found in a drawer in the kitchen.

The SLED Bomb Squad tested the material and determined it was presumptive for homemade explosives, according to an affidavit. Police also found other items commonly used to make “destructive devices” throughout the home.

Ashley Rom was previously arrested in the investigation. Investigators were led to Rom due to an open investigation in Darlington County.

The Florence Police Department joined an investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on March 25 that led to the arrests of two people for allegedly trying to detonate a “destructive device” in the area of Radio Drive in Florence.

The investigation lead law enforcement to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Radio Drive, where Tyler Scott Santaniello, 24, of Gainesville, Florida, and Krystal Raven Jaworski, 31, of Myrtle Beach, were both detained, according to police.