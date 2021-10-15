Myrtle Beach police make another arrest in Labor Day shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police made another arrest Thursday in connection with a Labor Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard.

Jamario Lenard Stevenson was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and other gun-related crimes.

Stevenson was standing outside of University of Rock and Roll when he allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim who was running across the street towards Ripley’s Haunted House, according to the warrants.

Kyree Lavell Brown, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

After shooting at the victim, Brown allegedly ran towards the cut-through at Ripley’s Haunted House and continued to shoot behind him as he ran away, according to the warrants. In the process, bullets hit Mad Myrtle Ice Cream, which was occupied by people.

The incident was caught on city camera, according to the warrants.