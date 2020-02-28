Myrtle Beach police make eighth arrest in strip club ‘brothel’ investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have made an eighth arrest in the investigation into a local strip club that they say also operated as a brothel.



Warrants obtained by News13 say Clinton Dieters was observed on video helping a female perform a sex act on another person in December. He faces one count of prostitution.

Myrtle Beach police recently announced seven other arrests on prostitution charges in the investigation into “Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club” on Seaboard Street.



Police say when they were investigating a shooting on Jan. 1, they uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the business.

A separate case was opened, and police identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the location. The acts involved multiple employees who participated in, or facilitated, the acts, police said.

The warrants state David Joseph Bean and Jacey Lynn Birch are the owners of Derrieres Gentlemen’s Club on Seaboard Street and allege Bean and Birch “did keep or set up a house of ill fame, Brothel, or brawdyhouse.”

Charges for Bean, 66, of Myrtle Beach, include 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with the shooting in January, Myrtle Beach police said on Friday. Charges for Birch, 41, of Conway, include 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with a shooting in January.

According to Myrtle Beach police, five others are charged in the case:

Joseph Bryan Hargadon, 62, of Longs – 61 counts of prostitution

Heather Gay Beall, 35, of North Myrtle Beach – 31 counts of prostitution

Matthew Jason Gough, 33, of Myrtle Beach – 21 counts of prostitution

Eliza Blu Rivera, 30, of Miami, FL – 16 counts of prostitution

Alexis Gail Morris, 21, of Conway – two counts of prostitution