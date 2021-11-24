Myrtle Beach shooting victim dies in hospital, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of two people injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning has died, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

At about 2 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard where they found two injured people and damage to a building on Mitchell Street, according to police. One of the people injured died at the hospital.

Police said both people involved were in an altercation at another location which led to both people shooting at each other.

The other person shot is recovering, police said. Their name will be released at a later time.

The coroner’s office has not identified the person who died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021627.