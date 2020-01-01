1 taken to hospital after shooting at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a New Year’s Day shooting at a gentlemen’s club.

The shooting happened at Derriere’s Gentleman’s club, located at 804 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, according to Cpl. Tom Vest, with Myrtle Beach police. Officers responded to the scene around 1:45 am Wednesday.

One person was taken to an area hospital, Cpl. Vest told News13. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

