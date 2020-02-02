Coroner: One dead following Myrtle Beach shooting incident

UPDATE 7 P.M. SUNDAY – One person has died following the shooting incident on 65th Avenue North, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler told News13 he expects an autopsy to be performed Tuesday. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers are responding to a shooting incident in Myrtle Beach, a department spokesperson says.

Officers are on scene investigating at the 500 block of 65th Avenue North, according to Corporal Tom Vest with MBPD.

He said one person suffered serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

