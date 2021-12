MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Additional police will be at Myrtle Beach schools Friday after photos of graffiti making unconfirmed threats toward a school circulated on social media.

Pictures of the graffiti were being shared online, according to a tweet by police. Police did not name the school.

Authorities said that the images were not from the area, but that out of “an abundance of caution” extra resources would be at schools.