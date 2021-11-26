Myrtle Beach police search for information after several car break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating several car break-ins in the north end of the city, according to the police department.

The car break-ins have happened in the 6200 to 6700 blocks west of North Kings Highway and in the area of Wild Iris Drive, according to police. Police did not release when the break-ins happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-918-1382 or email pdintel@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Police are also asking people to say something if they see something.