Myrtle Beach police search for robbery suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a robbery suspect.
A convenience store in the 1100 block of Seaboard St. was robbed Wednesday around 6:00 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information on the man in the pictures is asked to call 843-918-1382.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Robeson County, 1 new death
- Sunny and warmer weather through the weekend
- ‘No one is above the law’: Lawmakers respond to Burr stepping down as intel chair amid stock sales investigation
- Senate Republicans continue to spar over additional coronavirus aid to states
- Small businesses say PPP loans not flexible enough