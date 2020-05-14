Myrtle Beach police search for robbery suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

A convenience store in the 1100 block of Seaboard St. was robbed Wednesday around 6:00 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information on the man in the pictures is asked to call 843-918-1382.

