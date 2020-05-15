Myrtle Beach Police search for suspect after someone was shot in the leg

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in the leg Thursday night on N Kings Hwy.

A victim was located behind Sole Restaurant with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. A witness told police he heard an argument between two males behind Century 21 from his bedroom that lasted for about two minutes, before seeing a suspect draw a firearm and shoot the victim.

A second witness told police she yelled that she was calling police and the suspect fled south towards Circle K before losing sight of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing black long pants and black sneakers, police said.

The victim couldn’t be interviewed at the time of the shooting and will be questioned later, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.