Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in stolen vehicle incident

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department/Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

The white vehicle pictured was stolen from Myrtle Beach and was last seen Wednesday morning in the Conway area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and mention report number 21-000684.

