Myrtle Beach police search for suspect wanted for multiple theft, fraud charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect wanted for multiple theft and fraud charges, according to the department.

Jeffery Luvern Davis, Sr., 50, of Myrtle Beach, is wanted for possession of stolen property, mail theft, financial transaction fraud, and possession and distribution of fentanyl, according to police. Davis is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area using false names to check into area hotels.

Davis was found with stolen property and mail from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Surfside Beach, and Conway, along with multiple IDs, checks, and credit cards, police said.

In April 2020, Davis was arrested and accused of being the leader of a theft ring. Officials said he recruited and instructed people to burglarize, steal, and fraudulently obtain goods from places in Myrtle Beach so he could sell them.

He was released from jail on those charges and then arrested again in May 2020 on a drug manufacturing charge and was again released on bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Never try to apprehend a wanted person.