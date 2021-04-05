Myrtle Beach police search for suspects allegedly involved in illegal gambling at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are searching for suspects allegedly involved in illegal gambling at Coastal Grand Mall.

Police were called to Coastal Grand Mall Saturday for reports of larceny, according to a police report. Police learned the larceny happened on Oak Forest Lane. The victim and her friends met the suspect near the entrance of the food court.

The suspect said he was from Atlanta and was gambling, according to the police report. The victim and her friends saw someone win money from the suspect, so they participated in the “cup game.” The suspect told the victim — who’s listed in the report as a juvenile — to withdrawal a “large sum of money” from her bank account.

The victim went with another suspect in a black Audi that appeared to have paper tags to Conway National Bank on 21st Avenue North where she withdrew an undisclosed amount of money. The victim said no force or weapons were used.

The suspect drove the victim back to the mall where the vehicles were seen on mall security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.