Myrtle Beach police searching for car connected to armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who may have information about an armed robbery Friday morning.

The robbery happened in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery from Thursday night, which happened on a sidewalk in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 21-023255.