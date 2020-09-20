Myrtle Beach Police searching for suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) is searching for suspects connected to a series of vehicle break-ins since August along Ocean Boulevard.

MBPD said the vehicle break-ins occurred mostly on the south end of Ocean Blvd.

MBPD said at least 10 firearms have been stolen from vehicles.

MBPD added that not all of the vehicles involved were unlocked. They’re reminding everyone to lock cars and remove valuables to avoid being a victim of theft.



Suspect photos courtesy of MBPD

If you have any information on the suspects responsible, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Intelligence Unit at 843-918-1382 or intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Anyone with information is asked to ask for Detectives Stillwell or Tyndall.

