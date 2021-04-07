Myrtle Beach police seek help identifying 2 people in connection with shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying two people in connection with a shooting on March 27.

Officers heard gunshots coming from the area of 7th Avenue and Flagg Street that Saturday morning. They responded and found one person with an apparent non-life-threatening injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Whitmire at 843-918-1907 or by email at twhitmire@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 21-004823.