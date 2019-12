MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a jewelry store.

Police in Myrtle Beach were called to Vicki Lyn Michael’s Jewelers around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

That’s where police say the two suspects store items from a display case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact authorities.

