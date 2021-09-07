Myrtle Beach police to present summer crime data to city council in October

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With summer 2021 unofficially over, Myrtle Beach police are compiling summer crime data that will be presented to city council in October.

Mayor Brenda Bethune said the data will show crime over the summer months decreased compared to last year.

“The truth is we had a very good summer, and there are so many people to thank for that including our visitors,” Bethune said.

News13 tracks the number of shootings in our area. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, News13 counts 12 shootings within Myrtle Beach city limits. Three shootings were deadly, killing four. The number of shootings in the month went down from six in June to two each in July and August.

So far in September, there have been two shootings in Myrtle Beach.

Bethune said summer crime could be tied to increased hotel prices.

“When the rates are higher we get a better clientele in the area,” Bethune said. “We get people that want to spend more money here, so it is a huge factor and something that I hope that we can take as a lesson moving forward.”

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce tracks hotel rates in the region and declined a request from News13 for an interview but provided a response.

“We have not seen any data correlating hotel rates and crime rates,” the chamber said in a statement.

Bethune said lower crime numbers this summer are also because of the investment from other regional law enforcement agencies and not just Myrtle Beach police.

“We now have over 2,000 cameras throughout the city, when you look at the number of agencies that were in the area helping this summer,” Bethune said. “You really have to look at the big picture. All of those components had a factor in this.”