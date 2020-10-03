Myrtle Beach sex offender sentenced to 35 years for raping child

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach sex offender was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for raping a child, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Kevin John McKinnon, 59, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. McKinnon was sentenced by Judge Steven H. John.

Richardson said it is a “no parole offense,” meaning McKinnon will have to serve 85% of his sentence.

McKinnon was registered as a sex offender after being convicted of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on July 25, 2019, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.