MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Police responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of 34th Avenue North, for a shooting call at a residence.

Few other details about the shooting have been provided. News13 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

Police say the area is secure and officers will remain on scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.