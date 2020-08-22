Myrtle Beach stabbing suspect arrested in Tennessee now back in Myrtle Beach to face charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for multiple stabbings in Myrtle Beach that was arrested in Tennessee last week is back in Myrtle Beach and in jail, according to booking records.

Timothy Lee Player, 45, of Kingstree was wanted in connection with two stabbings in Myrtle Beach.

The first stabbing happened on June 23 in the 600 block of Chester Street. A victim told police he got into an altercation with Player and was injured in his left hand, police said.

The second stabbing happened July 9 in the 300 block of 7th Ave. North, according to police. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

Police said the victim and Player were both invited into a room, and when an unknown male stepped out of the room to talk to his wife, he heard arguing, and found the two fighting. The unknown male told police he went to get help to break up the fight and when he returned, the victim was bleeding and Player had left.

A second witness told police he was in the area when he saw Player leave, and said he was assaulted by Player several days prior, according to the police report.

Player is charged with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree assault and battery.

No bond has been set.