Myrtle Beach teen faces 3 charges of attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach teen is facing three charges of attempted murder after police were called Monday to a possible drive-by shooting.

According to a police report, officers responded to Laurens Mill Drive Monday for reports of a drive-by shooting.

Police said a victim told them a suspect showed up to a house earlier in the day and tried to fight them.

Later in the day, police got a separate call for a group of teens trying to fight people. One of the suspects was located in a car matching the description given in the first call.

After investigation, police arrested Hao Pham, 17, of Myrtle Beach in connection with the shooting.

Pham was charged with three counts of attempted murder. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.