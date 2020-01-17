Myrtle Beach woman arrested, accused of trying to light house on fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman has been arrested after allegedly trying to light a house on fire.

Charlotte Pernella Knox, 38, was arrested in the case and charged with second degree arson, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and remains in the center as of 11:30 a.m. Friday pending a $30,000 bond.

Charlotte Pernella Knox (photo courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the lobby of the police department for a “disturbance” involving an arson call, which happened on Thursday in the 1200 block of Dunbar Street, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach police.

The victim reported to police she, a witness, and another person were at the home, when the suspect walked up to the home asking about the other person and her phone charger, the report said. The victim and witness reported the suspect began yelling and causing a disturbance, so they went inside. The victim told police while inside, the suspect was seen walking to the front of the house and pulling paper out.

The victim and witness further reported they saw smoke and the suspect light tissue paper on fire with a lighter and place the paper on the window seal, the report also said. The victim and witness also reported that when they exited the home, the suspect walked away and said she’d come back and do it again. The victim and witness reportedly said they came to the police department, where they met the suspect and a verbal altercation began.

Police went to the home with the victim, witness, and other person, where “there was what appeared to be tissue paper in several of the plants around the residence which appeared to have been burn’t as well as several pieces of burn’t tissue paper on the window seal.”

