Myrtle Beach woman charged, accused of intentionally giving wrong medicine to vulnerable adult

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- A Myrtle Beach woman has been charged and is accused of intentionally giving the wrong medication to a vulnerable adult.

On November 2, officers responded to a location in the Myrtle Beach area for a “potential abuse of a vulnerable adult,” said an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The complainant told police his father had recently suffered a massive stroke and was assigned to in-home care, according to the report.

The complainant advised officers he had audio and video recordings of the home to check on his father, the report states. The complainant reportedly found “concerning behavior exhibited by the care giver.”

Debra Ann Basel (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The caregiver is identified in the report as Debra Ann Basel, 61, of Myrtle Beach. She is accused of verbally abusing the victim and threatening him for not going to sleep and keeping her awake. Basel is also accused of giving the victim the wrong medicine intentionally in an attempt to make him sleep.

Basel is charged with abuse of vulnerable adult, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked around 12:09 p.m. on November 13 and remains in the center as of 12:15 p.m. Nov. 14. Her bond was set at $2,500.

