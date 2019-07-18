Myrtle Beach woman charged after deputies say she, baby’s umbilical cord tested positive for THC after birth

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman has been charged after deputies say she and her baby’s umbilical cord tested positive for THC after she gave birth.

On July 5, deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the SC Department of Social Services in reference to child neglect, the narrative of an incident report from the GCSO said. Meghan Cornelian Lancaster, 24, of Myrtle Beach, reportedly gave birth on June 7 at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

According to the incident report, Lancaster’s urine and the baby’s umbilical cord tested positive for THC at the time she gave birth.

Lancaster was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center around 9:20 a.m. on July 17 on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by custodian, booking records show. She was released around 5 p.m. the same day on a $5,000 bond.