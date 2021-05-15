Myrtle Beach woman charged with mishandling narcotics while working as nurse at Grand Strand Medical Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A former nurse at the Grand Strand Medical Center has been charged for allegedly mishandling Schedule II narcotics while employed at the hospital, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

While employed as a registered nurse at the hospital in April, Lisa D. Tackett, 58, of Myrtle Beach, failed to document unspecified amounts of morphine and hydromorphone and was not able to account for their whereabouts, the warrant obtained by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

Tackett no longer works at the hospital, according to Katie Maclay, director of public relations and communications, who said “all colleagues must undergo a thorough background check prior to employment.”

The investigation included witness statements and an audit of machines that dispense controlled substances, according to the warrant.

Tackett was charged with two counts of “violation of drug distribution law, non-controlled, imitation controlled substance,” according to jail records. She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and released on a $5,000 bond the following day.

