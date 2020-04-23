Myrtle Beach woman finds strange man lurking in her child’s bedroom; police search for suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are searching for a suspect a Myrtle Beach woman said she found lurking in her daughter’s bedroom with a flashlight in the middle of the night.

The woman told Myrtle Beach police she found a man standing over her daughter’s dresser just after midnight on Thursday. The officers responded to the burglary call at about 12:21 a.m.

The woman said she noticed a light coming from her daughter’s room and assumed she was still awake reading a book, according to the report. The bedroom door, which is normally open, was closed. When she opened the door, she saw a man standing over her daughter’s dresser with a flashlight, police said.

When she started to scream at the man, he went out the window and ran toward, from what she could tell, was 62nd Ave. N. and Kings Highway, police said. The woman noted the window had been left open to let air in because it was a nice night, but the screen was closed. She said it appeared the man had popped the screen out and lifted up the window.

Police reported the gate to the backyard was open, but the owner said it was closed and locked. A chair was under the first window on the left side of the house.

The victim described the suspect as a light skinned, slender male with dark hair, scruffy facial hair, about 5’10” to 6’ tall, and wearing a light colored shirt and blue jeans.

A canine until was called, caught the scent of the possible suspect but lost it around 63rd Ave. N. Possible prints of the suspect were found around the window.

The woman said nothing seemed to have been taken from her daughter’s room.