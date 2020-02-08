N. Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing newborns, dumping them in trash arraigned

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Alyssa Dayvault was arraigned Thursday on a charge of homicide by child abuse with a sentence range of 30 to 35 years.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says she decided she wants a trial, which has not been set. Police warrants say Dayvault allegedly killed two newborns and disposed of their bodies in the trash in North Myrtle Beach back in 2018.

“The defendant was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on 12/5/2018 for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding and during treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Police were contacted and conducted a recorded post-Miranda interview, during which the defendant admitted that she birthed a newborn male child at her residence in North Myrtle Beach,” state the warrants. “The defendant stated that the child was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. The defendant further stated that she failed to secure medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to preserve/save the infant’s life. The defendant then disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities.”

She is also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between November 4-23, 2017 in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants. “Police recorded a post-Miranda interview pursuant to a separate investigation, during which the defendant admitted that she birthed a newborn female child at her residence in North Myrtle Beach.”

“The defendant then disposed of the child’s body in a public waste receptacle at her apartment in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities,” the warrants say. “During the course of the investigation police obtained medical records which indicated that on 11/4/2017 the defendant was in her 3rd trimester of a pregnancy and that the fetus had a healthy heart tone.”

A trial date has not been set, but count on news13 to bring you updates in this case.

