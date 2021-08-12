New details released nearly 2 months after deadly Longs shooting

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — New details have been released nearly two months after a deadly shooting in Longs.

Chaquan Bellamy was killed after he was shot in the head June 17 on Fremont Road, according to officials. News13 learned the identity of the victim Thursday from the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office responded to the scene of the shooting, where Bellamy was found on the ground in the driveway, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Warrants show Bellamy was a passenger in a car when Jaylon Hemingway allegedly shot him from another car.

Very little details about the shooting were provided by police — including that the shooting was deadly — until Hemingway was arrested in Tabor City, North Carolina, last week.

Hemingway was extradited back to Horry County Tuesday. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday evening, according to booking records.