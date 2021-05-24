News13 tracks the shootings — 20 wounded or killed during 8-day streak of gun violence

A map of 2021 shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of May 18, 2021.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An eight-day streak of shootings has set a record for the longest number of consecutive days in 2021 with gun violence, according to a crime analysis by News13.

There were 15 shootings, wounding 15 people and killing another five from May 16 to May 23 within News13’s coverage area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland Counties in North Carolina.

Among the victims was 32-year-old Durance McCray, of Longs, who died after being shot late Friday night outside Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach. A witness told police that they saw someone fire multiple shots into a vehicle.

That same day, a man was shot in the morning in the area of 501 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The previous day, officers responded to Old Shillegah Sports and Raw Bar on South Kings Highway for a shooting.

There had been at least 152 shootings within 2021’s first 144 days. With 24 days into March, there have been 15 days with at least one shooting, and 10 days without one. March has been the most violent month so far, with at least five shootings on March 25 alone.

The longest streak of gun violence was previously in January and March, with each lasting six days. The longest streak without gun violence was in April, at five days.

The shootings have mostly been clustered in the Pee Dee area, specifically in Darlington and Florence counties.

Late last week, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said during a press conference that the area has created a four-person homicide team in an effort to combat the violence. He told News13 that the shootings may be related to gang-like activity, and that he believes “some of the players are the same.”

The mayor of Darlington has urged the public to pray together to stop the violence. Law enforcement has also urged parents to check their childrens’ rooms for guns.

News13 is tracking the shootings of 2021.

The map below displays shootings that have happened in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties. It also includes shootings in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina.

Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue.

Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.

Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in on in order to be distinguished from each other.

The map is updated daily with the most recent information.