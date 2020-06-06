“No protection whatsoever”: Shooting survivor sues club owner, attorney says it could’ve been prevented

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach attorney says he is working to hold a gentleman’s club accountable after his client was shot five times on New Year’s Day.

Diminique Bellamy attended a New Year’s Eve party at Derriere’s Gentleman’s club and shots were fired into a crowd shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Bellamy sustained serious injuries to his stomach and chest.

He was rushed to the hospital and released days later.

“He really got no protection whatsoever and any point in time from the business,” said Thomas Brittain of the Brittain Law Firm.

Brittain says the strip club had little to no security measures put in to place.

“Nowadays we have metal detectors, search procedures, and we feel like there was no training here. We feel like there was no real security here and that they left him very vulnerable to this kind of attack,” said Brittain.

Bellamy is now suing club owner David Bean for “sustained medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

“People are getting killed every day around here with those things and it’s often African Americans like my client. I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight guns being misused,” said Brittain.

During the shooting investigating police identified hundreds of acts of prostitution and made several arrests.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is working to deem the business as a nuisance for alleged prostitution.

“The fact that it is legal to have a strip club, it doesn’t matter what I think or what you think about that. The state has said that is legal. What is illegal is prostitution,” said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

On Friday a News13 crew called several numbers for the club and Bean to no avail.

We drove to the club and noticed all the signage was removed.

Cars were parked in the parking lot and people were inside, but didn’t answer.

Richardson says Bean has been subpoenaed for a nuisance charge, but the case will not be heard until courts reopen.

In the meantime, Bellamy and Brittain are hopeful for an arrest.

Myrtle Beach police say the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

A suspect description has not been made available, but Corporal Thomas Vest says the suspect is wanted for attempted murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting case to call 843-918-1382.