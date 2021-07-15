North Carolina man arrested in 2020 Myrtle Beach armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday for an alleged armed robbery in Myrtle Beach on the Fourth of July in 2020, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Damon Javon Ward, 27, of Cumberland County, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Police responded to an undisclosed location for the robbery and found surveillance video to confirm the robbery. Fayetteville police were able to assist the Myrtle Beach Police Department and ID the vehicle used in the crime, according to the warrant.

Fayetteville police also assisted in identifying Ward as the suspect, the warrant states.

Ward is accused of getting into the passenger seat of the victim’s car and taking $300 from the victim while an unnamed co-defendant pointed a gun at a second victim, according to the warrant.

As of Thursday night, Ward is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.