North Carolina man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting, coroner’s office says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Adam Jarrett, 42, of Tabor City, North Carolina, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after being shot on South Ocean Boulevard, Willard said. A second person was also shot and is recovering, according to police.

Police determined both people shot were shooting at each other. The second person shot has not been identified. A building on Mitchell Street was also damaged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021627. The shooting remains under investigation.