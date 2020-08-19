North Myrtle Beach couple arrested for allegedly molesting child

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach couple was arrested after being accused of molesting a child, according to police.

According to police, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 22.

Police said the incident happened in North Myrtle Beach between June 9 and June 16, according to the police report.

Police said Leon Eugene Yarbrough, 45, of North Myrtle Beach, was identified as the suspect after a forensic interview. He was arrested on July 28.

April Denise Yarbrough, 41, of North Myrtle Beach, also was arrested Monday in connection with the case.

Both Leon and April were charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim under 16.

Both were released from prison on $5,000 bonds one day after each of their respective arrests.