North Myrtle Beach man accused of inappropriately touching 7-year-old girl

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach man is accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Police said they were called to a home on Holly Drive May 20 for a report of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A woman told police Kelly Michael Johnston, 34, of North Myrtle Beach, inappropriately touched a 7-year-old in the private area, police said. The 7-year-old also described it to police.

According to the police report, the incidents happened on or between May 21, 2019 and May 20, 2020.

Johnson is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11. He’s held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.