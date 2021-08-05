North Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the Loris area, according to police.

Phillip Lee Lewis, 51, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16. The incident allegedly happened July 12, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Lewis was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center a few hours after being arrested on a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.