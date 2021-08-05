North Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Loris area

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Phillip Lee Lewis (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the Loris area, according to police.

Phillip Lee Lewis, 51, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16. The incident allegedly happened July 12, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Lewis was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center a few hours after being arrested on a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories