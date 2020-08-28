North Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach man was charged with resisting arrest after police tried to arrest him for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to police.

Police said Alan Christopher Hicks, 37, of North Myrtle Beach, was wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. SLED observed Hicks leaving a home Wednesday and requested help from North Myrtle Beach Police Department to make a traffic stop.

Hicks’ was pulled over at 28th Ave. South and Hilton Road and refused to get out of his car, police said. Two officers removed him from the car and he continued to resist by putting his arms to his chest, according to the police report.

Hicks was taken to North Myrtle Beach Jail and beat his head on the cage the entire way there, police said.

Hicks also had a suspended South Carolina driver’s license.

Hicks was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, kidnapping, and drugs and weapons charges.

Hicks is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

LATEST HEADLINES: