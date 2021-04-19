North Myrtle Beach police arrest woman who allegedly shot someone during domestic incident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman after she allegedly shot someone during a domestic incident Saturday, according to a police report.

Sarah Beth Ruth Taylor, 32, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Police said they were called at about 10:55 p.m. to a home on Havens Drive in North Myrtle Beach for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the home, Taylor was standing naked in the entryway hallway, according to the report. Both Taylor and the victim told police she walks around the house like that all the time.

The victim said Taylor tripped at the front door and fell, and thought he was the one who injured her chin because she was drunk, according to the report. The victim said he believes Taylor was trying to scare him with the gun and accidentally shot him in the chest.

Police said Taylor was the primary aggressor in the incident. The victim is not facing charges.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Taylor was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.