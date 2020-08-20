North Myrtle Beach police search for alleged kidnapping suspect

Fernando Vasquez-Cortes (Courtesy: City of North Myrtle Beach/Twitter)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police are looking for an alleged kidnapping suspect, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Fernando Vasquez-Cortes, also known as “Manny,” is wanted for alleged kidnapping and may be in the North Myrtle Beach/Little River area, the city said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376. Tips can be left anonymously.

