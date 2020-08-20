North Myrtle Beach police search for alleged kidnapping suspect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police are looking for an alleged kidnapping suspect, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Fernando Vasquez-Cortes, also known as “Manny,” is wanted for alleged kidnapping and may be in the North Myrtle Beach/Little River area, the city said.

WANTED SUBJECT: Fernando Vasquez-Cortes aka "Manny" is wanted by Police for alleged kidnapping. He may be in the North Myrtle Beach/Little River area. If you see him or have info, contact the NMB Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376. You may remain anonymous if you choose. pic.twitter.com/iL6XFuvQRy — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) August 20, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376. Tips can be left anonymously.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES: