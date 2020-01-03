North Myrtle Beach police searching for attempted robbery suspect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted robbery at an area pizza restaurant.

According to police, on Wednesday the person in the pictures above attempted to steal money from the register at Andy’s Pizza on 33rd Avenue South. Police say the person fled south heading towards Atlantic Beach.

If you recognize or come into contact with the suspect, please notify North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511 or the Detective Tip Line at 843-447-9376 you may remain anonymous if you wish.