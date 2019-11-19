North Myrtle Beach police seek SUV involved in a hit-and-run

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for help to find an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

According to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, a white SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, struck a pedestrian on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 17 and 39th Avenue South.

Anyone with information on suspect or suspect vehicle involved with the accident is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Detective tip hotline at 843-447-9376 or call 843-280-5511.

